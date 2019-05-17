Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,017 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-41017-shares-of-invesco-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-rpg.html.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.