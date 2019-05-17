Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4,735.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,871,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,669,000 after buying an additional 10,646,948 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

