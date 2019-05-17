Raymond James Analysts Give Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) a C$7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.67.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

