R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Catamount Wealth Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 611,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Mondelez International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/r-m-sincerbeaux-capital-management-llc-raises-position-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.