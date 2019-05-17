Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 American International Group Inc (AIG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,519,409,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 215,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

