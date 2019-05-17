Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Gain Capital worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 306.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gain Capital by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $32,147.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,058.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $27,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,044.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $145,317. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GCAP opened at $4.63 on Friday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gain Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

GCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

