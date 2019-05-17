Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,810,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,157,000 after buying an additional 186,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,705,000 after buying an additional 137,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $1.00. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In other news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Mizuho upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

