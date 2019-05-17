Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Raised by Analyst

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMLP. BidaskClub upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.31). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.53 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

