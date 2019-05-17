Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Reduced by Analyst (STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Stantec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

STN opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 1.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Stantec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stantec by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stantec by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

