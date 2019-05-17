Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Increased by Analyst

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $32.41 on Friday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 151,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,364,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,147,000 after acquiring an additional 638,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,760,000 after acquiring an additional 86,411 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

