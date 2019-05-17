Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Kamada had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

KMDA stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $234.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Kamada by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 667,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 17.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Kamada by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

