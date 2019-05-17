Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Global Net Lease Inc Cut by Analyst (GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GNL stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 274.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

