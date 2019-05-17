Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Decreased by National Bank Financial (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2019 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 462,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,758,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

