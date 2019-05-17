Purex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,813.00 (PUREX)

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Purex has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Purex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Purex has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Purex

PUREX is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Purex’s official website is purexalt.io

Purex Coin Trading

Purex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Purex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

