Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,608 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 115,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of TDS opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at $478,599.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,350 shares of company stock worth $1,430,127. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,608 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/public-employees-retirement-association-of-colorado-sells-3608-shares-of-telephone-data-systems-inc-tds.html.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.