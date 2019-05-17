Propy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Propy has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $2.19 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002459 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00349835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00822466 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00152973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005025 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,006,067 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.