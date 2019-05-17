Progressive (PGR) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Progressive stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. 23,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. Progressive has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $78.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 2,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $187,316.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,617. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

