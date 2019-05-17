Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.33 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $2,289,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $638,351,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,433,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,909,000 after buying an additional 1,005,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after buying an additional 263,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,863,000 after buying an additional 49,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,690.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,655,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,864,454 shares of company stock worth $340,096,303. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 6,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.33 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/progressive-investment-management-corp-has-4-33-million-position-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.