Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $252,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27,921,855.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,584,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,604,000 after buying an additional 5,584,371 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,755,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,507 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 536,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 414,931 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,686,000 after purchasing an additional 339,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,685,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 327,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $49.18.

