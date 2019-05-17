Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Primo Water by 77,911.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Primo Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.51 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/primo-water-co-prmw-shares-bought-by-cadence-capital-management-llc.html.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.