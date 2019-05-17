Precision Optics (PEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

PEYE opened at $1.30 on Friday. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

