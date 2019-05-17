PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,447. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.