Powell Industries (POWL) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.83

Press coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

POWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.33 and a beta of 1.54. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

