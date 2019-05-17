POA Network Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. POA Network has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $345,851.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 260,958,485 coins and its circulating supply is 242,023,925 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

