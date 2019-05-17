Plaza Retail REIT Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Plaza Retail REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

