Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on US Well Services Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (USWS)

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for US Well Services in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for US Well Services’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of US Well Services stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $485.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.