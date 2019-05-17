Pinterest (PINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pinterest updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PINS opened at $26.90 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $1,081,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/pinterest-pins-posts-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Pinterest

There is no company description available for Pinterest Inc

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.