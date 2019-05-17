Pinterest (PINS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.62.

PINS opened at $30.86 on Monday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $35.29.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $1,081,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Pinterest

