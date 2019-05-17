Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

PIRS stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 84.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 70,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 722,255 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 177,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

