Peugeot (UG) Given a €25.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

EPA UG traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €21.37 ($24.85). The company had a trading volume of 2,006,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

