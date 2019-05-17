Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Penske Automotive’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. Plunge in new-vehicle sales negatively impacted the company's quarterly revenues. Introduction of the light-vehicle testing procedure called WLTP in Europe, along with uncertainty and higher taxes on diesel-powered vehicles in the U.K., affected new-vehicle sales. Also, rising competition and increasing price transparency can lead to lower selling prices, thus affecting profits of the company. Over the past three months, shares of Penske Automotive has underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, its product diversification, stand-alone used-vehicle supercenters, and robust demand for medium duty and Class 8 heavy-duty in North America contributed to revenue growth.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $221,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,069,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

