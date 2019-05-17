Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $3.08 Million in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Stock

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 239,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 552.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $210.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $30,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $89,140.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,285.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,237 shares of company stock valued at $223,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

