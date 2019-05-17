PeepCoin (PCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $359.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $138,274.00 and approximately $359.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002003 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 91,554,074,511 coins and its circulating supply is 52,354,074,511 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

