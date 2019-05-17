Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP Sells $993,474.00 in Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paypal stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,308. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 99,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMS Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

