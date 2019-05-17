Patrick Michael Byrne Sells 407,055 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,188,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Byrne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Patrick Michael Byrne sold 500,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $6,545,000.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Overstock.com Inc has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

