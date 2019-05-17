Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,828,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,567,000 after buying an additional 1,078,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after buying an additional 136,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after buying an additional 1,107,521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,169. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

