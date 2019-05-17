Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 2,117,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,299,000 after buying an additional 460,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,310,000. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,084,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1,661.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $71.33 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $30,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,622,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307,175.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,903 shares of company stock worth $3,456,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.
Pegasystems Profile
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.
