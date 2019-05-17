Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Popular Inc (BPOP)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Popular accounts for 0.8% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Popular by 465.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 59,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $3,598,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Popular by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.20. Popular Inc has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Popular to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $171,885.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,260.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos J. Vazquez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

