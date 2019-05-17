Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 341.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belmond were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Belmond by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,913,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,224,000 after purchasing an additional 230,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belmond by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,461,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,423,000 after purchasing an additional 293,611 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Belmond by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEL opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.45. Belmond Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Belmond’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Belmond Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Belmond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

