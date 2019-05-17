Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,643,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,882,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,284,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,911,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,315 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,477,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $20.07 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

