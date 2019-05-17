Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,389. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $601.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 64,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

