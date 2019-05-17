Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,310 shares in the company, valued at $351,185.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.81. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
About Opko Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.