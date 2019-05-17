Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,310 shares in the company, valued at $351,185.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.81. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/opko-health-inc-opk-director-richard-c-pfenniger-jr-acquires-50000-shares.html.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.