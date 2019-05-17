OneSavings Bank (OSB) Lowered to Add at Numis Securities

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “under review” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 481.67 ($6.29).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 427.20 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00).

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £90,057.88 ($117,676.57).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.