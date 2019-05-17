On The Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 447.20 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 598 ($7.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. On The Beach Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other On The Beach Group news, insider Elaine O’Donnell acquired 2,267 shares of On The Beach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £9,952.13 ($13,004.22).

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

