Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson Sells 10,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.46. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

