Omega Flex (OFLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $861.44 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.10. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Omega Flex by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,377,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

