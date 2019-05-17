Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 2,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,978. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $101.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,451 shares of company stock valued at $19,056,713. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,335,000 after buying an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,165,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

