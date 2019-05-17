Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 2,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,978. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $101.18.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,016.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,451 shares of company stock valued at $19,056,713. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,696,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,335,000 after buying an additional 113,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,165,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
