OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,940,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,433,000 after purchasing an additional 286,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,900,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4,768.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,556,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 741,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.88 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 230.44% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $926.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

