Obsidian Energy (OBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada."

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OBE. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins restated a hold rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Obsidian Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.88.

OBE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 2,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $154.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.60.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 69.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Obsidian Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Obsidian Energy by 40.2% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,166,276 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Obsidian Energy by 150.7% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,007,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 605,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017.

