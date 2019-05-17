Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Director Deborah Ann Gero Buys 2,000 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Deborah Ann Gero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $16,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 35,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 69.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.6% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 522,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 79.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 431,354 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

